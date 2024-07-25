Shake-up at nonprofit Fair Park First raises concerns on long-term projects

The private firm operating Dallas’ Fair Park said Thursday it is beginning to review a draft audit report received Wednesday night focusing on spending and procedures at Fair Park.

Oak View Group, which is the firm subcontracted by non-profit Fair Park First, to operate events and venues at Dallas’ 277-acre landmark, says all funds being examined in the audit have been used solely for the benefit of Fair Park, and “not for any other purpose," according to an OVG spokesperson.

“Furthermore, any use of restricted funds was with the full knowledge and approval of Mr. Luallen, former CEO of Fair Park First, and we have documentation to support this.”

Brian Luallen submitted his resignation to Fair Park First as its CEO on Monday, effective August 15.

Luallen, who has served as CEO since 2019, told the board, “The environment has been very difficult and uncomfortable to navigate for several months.”

The Fair Park First board announced Luallen had been removed as CEO on May 1, only to be reinstated by the board four days later and placed on a 45-day paid administrative leave.

The board then reinstated Luallen as CEO on June 17 after a closed-door meeting that lasted more than four hours, our content partners at the Dallas Morning News reported.

State Representative Venton Jones, D-Dallas, has his District 100 office located in the same building as Fair Park First and told NBC 5 the uncertainty surrounding leadership at the nonprofit in recent weeks remains concerning.

“I grow concerned even more by the day about what is happening,” Jones said. “All of this is being done without anyone from the public seeing an actual audit.”

The results of the audit are expected to be released in August.

Until then, Jones who was raised in South Dallas, says it’s understandable the community would have questions about whether the uncertainty surrounding Fair Park management issues could affect the long-awaited plans for a community park in Fair Park.

Fair Park First launched a forensic audit earlier this spring to determine if Oak View Group mismanaged donor funds allocated for the park project.

The nonprofit says it has raised $44 million in donations with a goal of $85 million.

Dallas Park and Recreation Department director John Jenkins said on Thursday he could not say much about the situation at Fair Park First but felt confident the park plan would stay on track.

“I want to reassure the public, they’re on track to build a community park,” Jenkins said.

Also, Jenkins informed the Park and Recreation Board on Thursday that the department will receive an additional $903,000 it will use to for maintenance at Fair Park facilities to help offset a budget shortfall at Fair Park First.

“As the Park Director, I thought it was prudent at this time that we do not provide any additional revenue directly to Fair Park First,” Jenkins told NBC 5.

Jones says he hopes the release of any financial audits will help bring needed transparency to the finance and operating coordination between Fair Park First, Oak View Group and the city.

“This is public space, this is city of Dallas space and I think that our city leaders really have to come together and figure out what’s going on at Fair Park,” Jones said.

A spokesperson for OVG told NBC 5 late Thursday it is assisting the board of Fair Park First in efforts to convert the nonprofit to its own accounting and payroll system for its employees.

“The Fair Park First board has targeted this to be completed by September 30,” and OVG spokesperson said.