Sex Trafficking Victim Jumps From 18-Wheeler On Highway To Flee Kidnappers: Cisco Police

A woman jumped out of an 18-wheeler on Interstate Highway 20 Wednesday in Cisco to escape flee from kidnappers who intended to use the woman in sex trafficking operations, Cisco police said.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., Cisco police responded to a call about a woman who had been seriously injured.

According to police, she was injured after jumping from the 18-wheeler and said she had been kidnapped in El Paso.

The truck was occupied by two Latino males and a caucasian male, Cisco police said, and police said it is believed that their intentions were to use the woman in sex trafficking operations.

Another female was in the truck and may be in grave danger, police said.

The 18-wheeler is a green truck tractor with a white stripe and was pulling a white box type trailer.

Anyone with information can contact the Eastland County Dispatch at 254-629-1728.