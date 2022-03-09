Seven-Year-Old Dog Attack Survivor to be Honored at Indycar Race

The seven-year-old boy from Azle who survived a dog attack back in January will be honored as the Honorary Grand Marshal during the XPEL 375 NTT Indycar Series race.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 20 at Texas Motor Speedway and will broadcast live on NBC beginning at 11:30 a.m.

On Jan. 21, Landers was mauled by a loose neighbor's dog when he was walking home from school.

The young boy sustained numerous injuries including puncture wounds across his head and body as well as nerve damage.

Landers was rescued by his neighbor Lorena Parker and received treatment at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth for reconstructive surgery.

Although Launders was cleared to return to school in February, he will still have to get additional surgeries.

During the race, the honoree will serve as the special race dignitary who will provide the "Star Your Engines" command to the field of drivers before they take off.

"A huge part of what we do at TMS is giving back to our community in any way that we can," said Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage. "We take great pride in serving our community whether it be serving as the world's largest vaccine site during the Pandemic, to recognizing the bravery of young Conner, making him feel special, and being part of his recovery process."

"It's our blessing to give back, help others, and I know Conner is going to have a great day," said Ramage. "We can't think of a better Grand Marshal for such a historic and fun race day and are honored he accepted."

In addition to the honorary title, community members created a Go Fund Me page raising more than $18,000 and have even donated materials to build a fence around the family's home so he can play outside safely.