Security guard shot, killed amid attempted shoplifting at Dallas CVS

Late Saturday, Dallas Police announced two juveniles were in custody after a late-night shooting at a downtown CVS that left one man dead.

Family told NBC 5, that the victim was simply doing his job.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, police said they responded to a CVS in downtown Dallas on Main Street near North Akard Street.

They said 39-year-old Anthony Egeonu had been shot.

EMTs transported him to a nearby hospital where he died.

Family said that Egeonu was a husband and father of three kids ranging in age from 16 to 4.

They said he was working security Friday at the CVS when he noticed two people shoplifting. Egeonu made them aware that he saw them, and in turn, they shot him and took off.

In a statement, CVS said: “We’re cooperating with Dallas Police as they investigate the incident that occurred at our Main Street store last night. The store and pharmacy are open today.”

According to CVS, Egeonu worked for a third-party security company.

Adding to the family’s heartbreak, Egeonu’s mom said that he was working towards a promotion that would have put him in a supervisor role and taken him off of the store floor.

Dallas Police haven’t said what charges those young people face, and they won’t be releasing their names because of their ages.