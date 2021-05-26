Security Guard Fatally Shoots Man Outside Gas Station: Dallas Police

One person was fatally shot Tuesday after following an altercation with an armed security guard outside a southeast Dallas gas station, police say.

Officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of North Jim Miller Road, near South Great Trinity Forest Way.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The commissioned guard told police he had been in a verbal altercation with the victim in the parking lot when the victim displayed a handgun.

The guard shot the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Police have not said whether the guard will face any charges in the case.