Security Guard Fatally Shoots Man Outside Gas Station: Dallas Police

One person was fatally shot Tuesday after following an altercation with an armed security guard outside a southeast Dallas gas station, police say.
Officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of North Jim Miller Road, near South Great Trinity Forest Way.
The commissioned guard told police he had been in a verbal altercation with the victim in the parking lot when the victim displayed a handgun.
The guard shot the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.
The identity of the victim has not been released. Police have not said whether the guard will face any charges in the case.