Search continues for gunman after armored car guard shot in Dallas robbery dies

A search is ongoing for the person who fatally shot an armored car guard during a robbery in Old East Dallas Friday morning.

According to Dallas Police, officers were called to a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. on the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue. When NBC 5 arrived, police tape blocked off a GardaWorld armored car parked outside Big Jim's Check Cashing between Main Street and Eastside Avenue.

Though the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police said it looked like the guard was shot during an attempted robbery at the location. The guard was hospitalized in critical condition and died sometime Friday afternoon.

Police did not say if anything was taken in the attempted robbery and the guard has not yet been identified.

On Friday afternoon GardaWorld Cash confirmed their employee was targeted while at a stop, but confirmed little else.

"We can confirm that a member of GardaWorld Cash was fired upon while servicing a stop in Dallas, Texas. At this time, we are focused on deploying the necessary resources to support our people and working closely with the authorities in their investigation," the company said.

The investigation into the shooting and robbery is ongoing.

Dallas Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects.