Two teens are dead and three are injured after a wrong-way hit and run crash in Dallas on Friday night, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 13900 Esperanza Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a red pickup truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a gray SUV head-on.

Siblings 16-year-old Crystal Pineda and 15-year-old Andres Pineda were killed.

"They were only 15- and 16-year-olds they had a whole life ahead of them and now it's gone." Nancy Carlos, victims' cousin

Three teenage victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the red pickup truck, fled the location and is still at large.

"He didn't even stop to check on them or help them or anything, he left immediately after the accident," said the victims' cousin Nancy Carlos.

“It’s just not fair that whoever did this is out there just living free like nothing happened. And we just want justice for what happened to them," said the brother and sister's stepmom Daniela Martinez.

Martinez said the siblings attended J.J. Pearce High School.

"We just want to think that this is all fake, that it’s a dream, that they’re going to call us and come home, but that’s just not going to happen," said Martinez.

They leave behind three little sisters.

The man who hit the teens was driving a maroon 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Texas plates RHF3302. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This incident is still currently under investigation, police said.