Schools Retool Plans After County Delays Start Dates

Dr. Gerald Hudson is pulling a late night at his office in Cedar Hill.

He says delaying the start of school was already his plan before the county forced his hand.



Hudson says his job is easier though. 75% of the parents surveyed in Cedar Hill wanted to keep their kids at home. Whenever they do go back, it's a small number, and they'll do it slowly.

"It gives us a lot more time to get our plans together, get our safety protocols in place, wanna make sure people understand the priority I have to make sure our kids and staff are totally safe," said Hudson.

It's not going to be as simple in Dallas ISD where more students are expected to show up in the building.

"We're going to have masks, dividers, shields like you see on TV," said Superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

"And for our teachers, they need to communicate with us if they have a problem. We have a lot of them letting us know they can only do remote."

Dr. Hinojosa says he can push back the start date and then call for a delay.

"Once the clock starts you've only got three weeks you can delay, so we could still delay until almost October if we don't even start virtual or in-person."

This order just impacts Dallas County but already others are weighing in Frisco ISD is suspending classes in person until September as well.