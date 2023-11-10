School security guard reassigned after leaving gun in restroom

An armed security guard working in an elementary school is no longer protecting children in the Allen ISD after the district said he left his gun in a restroom.

According to the school district, on Nov. 7 a security guard contracted to work at Story Elementary School left his firearm in an adult restroom reserved for teachers and staff.

In a letter to parents, Story Principal Claudia Harrison said a teacher entered the restroom and found the gun less than a minute after the guard left the restroom. The teacher notified school administrators and the gun was secured by an Allen police officer who was also on campus.

The school district said no students accessed the staff restroom while the gun was left unattended.

"I understand this news may be unsettling, but I felt it was vital to share it with you," Harrison said in the letter. "The safety of your children will always remain my priority, and I believe we can promote a safe environment if we establish open and transparent lines of communication."

Harrison said Allen ISD contacted the security company, L&P Global, and verified the security officer would no longer be assigned to schools in the Allen ISD.

The Allen Police Department said no charges were going to be filed against the security officer.

L&P Global Security provides armed security officers to the district's elementary schools to keep the district in compliance with Texas law that demands either police officers or contracted armed security personnel be present on every school campus in the state.

The school district said all L&P Global security officers are required to complete Level III training and certification through the Texas Department of Public Safety. As part of that certification, a demonstration of firearm proficiency must be completed within 90 days.