Several Texas school districts are temporarily closing to sanitize their facilities following a spike in illness-related absences.

The Godley Independent School District will be closed until Feb. 3 after they reported a 70% to 80% attendance rate across all campuses.

The district said they don't take this decision lightly and will use this time to deep clean buildings and buses.

They advised that students in extracurriculars contact their coach or sponsor for updates on practices and meetings. Youth athletic events will be canceled until Feb. 3 for all campuses.

Euless's Treetop School International joined Godley, temporarily closing until Feb. 3 to sanitize classrooms, cafeterias, gyms and locker rooms.

Comanche Independent School District said they were shutting down Jan. 28-29 and would reopen on Thursday.

DFW Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love said these absences match local hospital trends with increased flu-related admittance.

“Yes, our children’s hospitals are definitely seeing increased emergency room visits and it is even impacting some North Texas school districts," Love said. "Our adult acute care hospitals are also seeing an increase in flu patients in the emergency departments. We are into flu season.”