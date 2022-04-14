Saturday Event Benefits Victims of Big L Fire

It's been three weeks since wildfires ravaged communities west of Fort Worth.

This weekend, there's a way you can help families who lost everything – like Larry and Leona Cook of Bluff Dale.

NBC 5 shared the couple’s story after they lost their home and decades of memories in the Big L Fire, which tore through Hood and Erath counties in mid-March.

They are one of five families being supported in a community fundraiser this Saturday organized by Erath County United Way.

The Wildfire Relief Benefit starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday. It is being hosted on the grounds of First Earth Farm in Bluff Dale on 541 Holt Street.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, silent and live auctions, food and live music.

All proceeds will go directly into a bank account that has been set up for the families.

If you can't make it out, you can also donate directly online. Erath County United Way will divert those funds over to families to help them in the rebuilding process.

If you live in the area, you can also donate through Interbank, which has locations in Bluff Dale and Stephenville. The name of the bank account is Erath County Fire Relief Fund 2022. There is no administrative fee being charged for donating to the account.