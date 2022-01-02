Salvation Army of North Texas Helps Nearly 300 People Escape Freezing Temperatures

Nearly 300 people stayed warm on Saturday night thanks to the Salvation Army of North Texas' warming shelters amid the bitterly cold start to the new year.

“We opened up our warming shelters in Plano, Denton, Lewisville, McKinney, and Garland,” said Beckie Wach, Executive Director for Adult and Family Programs for the North Texas Salvation Army.

Inside the shelters are cots spaced six feet apart, coats, jackets, and a warm place to stay.

“Each of our shelters can typically handle about 75 individuals to be accommodated at our shelters," said Wach. "We were able to accommodate 245 within those 5 shelters last night. We are expecting that to be much higher tonight."

Social workers and case managers can help families find a permanent place to call home.

“Anytime we’re offering warm shelters, it gives us an opportunity to reach out on a deeper level with folks and making sure they understand the resources that we do have,” said Wach.

Wach is asking the public to help spread the word about the warming shelters.

“If you’re out shopping, and about, and you see someone in their car or on the corner of on the street, just encourage them to go to a center and get help because we want them to stay warm tonight,” said Wach.

Those at the warming shelters will get a hot meal and a safe place to stay, and no one will be turned away.

You can find the address to the Salvation Army of North Texas’ warming shelters here.

There are other cold weather shelters open across North Texas.

Union Gospel Mission Dallas has room for families in need at 3211 Irving Boulevard in Dallas. Those in need can also call 214-637-6117.

If you want to drop off blankets, coats, or donate for food and supplies, please visit www.ugmdallas.org