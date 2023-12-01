Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption and drop-off deadline extended

On Friday, there were still 8,000 'Forgotten Angels' left to be adopted in the Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign.

"I think it's extremely heartbreaking," Salvation Army Angel Tree volunteer Daisey Cortez said as she helped shoppers who stopped by the Angle Tree at The Galleria. "Children shouldn't have to be considered 'forgotten.'"

"Every year we seem to hit this lull," Salvation Army Commander of North Texas Area Major Dawn McFarland said. "I think people don't think of Christmas shopping until after Thanksgiving."

So the Salvation Army extended the deadline from Saturday at 5:00 p.m. to Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4:00 p.m.

"My Christmas lists were similar to this, and I never really got it," Daniel Mejia said as he adopted a 'Forgotten Angel' little girl. "At least give her somewhat of hope and opportunity for, you know, a change; and maybe she'll be doing the same thing in the future."

McFarland says she wants people who come to the Salvation Army for help to make their holidays a little brighter, to have hope.

"I want you to know North Texas is behind you," McFarland said. "I want you to know that Salvation Army is behind you and you are absolutely not alone."

Gift donation drop-offs at participating malls will still end at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Angel Tree deadline extension allows adoptions online and drop-offs at any of the 4 Salvation Army headquarters in North Texas. For more details about adopting and drop-off locations, click here.