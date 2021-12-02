Rockwall Police Searching for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Wednesday

Rockwall police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Lakeview Summit area on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately 10:54 p.m. after Sara Scott did not come home from school.

Police said Scott is described as a 5'2" female who weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Scott's friends told police that she came home from school and got off the bus with them, police said. Her friends also informed officers that she walked them home and presumed she walked to her residence afterwards.

According to police, Scott has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.