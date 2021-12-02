Rockwall

Rockwall Police Searching for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Wednesday

Rockwall Police Department

Rockwall police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Lakeview Summit area on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately 10:54 p.m. after Sara Scott did not come home from school.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said Scott is described as a 5'2" female who weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Scott's friends told police that she came home from school and got off the bus with them, police said. Her friends also informed officers that she walked them home and presumed she walked to her residence afterwards.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Euless 59 mins ago

Condition Improving for Wife of Euless Police Detective Killed in Lake Worth Crash

Navarro County 1 hour ago

Mark Cuban Buys Entire Town of Mustang in Navarro County

According to police, Scott has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.

This article tagged under:

Rockwallmissing personRockwall policelakeview summit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us