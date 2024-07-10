Nearly six months after their first 311 request, neighbors say they are finally seeing road repairs in one southeast Dallas neighborhood. For the community of Kleberg, it’s part of an ongoing push for improved city services.

Often, the work that receives the least fanfare makes the largest impact on daily life.

Luis Rodriguez said he doesn’t mind spending part of his Wednesday waiting as crews from the Dallas Public Works Department patch parts of Silver Brook Road in Kleberg.

“You can see the change all the time now,” Rodiguez said. “You can see people making it more comfortable, (repairing) the little holes in the streets ... It’s very, very good for my neighborhood.”

The neighborhood is in southeast Dallas, off U.S. Highway 175 and Interstate 20, and has for years worked to get enhanced services from Dallas City Hall. It’s the same area neighbors told NBC 5 last fall about the need for a city park, more walkable areas, and repairs to the aging Kleberg Recreation Center.

Marcus Wood is a lifelong Dallasite who recently worked with the Kleberg Neighborhood Association advocating for improvements. He said the repairs on Silver Brook Road are a start.

“The little patches are nice,” Wood said. “Three weeks or three months from now, there’s going to be many, many more.”

Dallas voters approved $521 million in street repairs over the next five years as part of a $1.2 billion bond passed in May.

The city’s online pavement map shows the extent of need. Every street labeled in red, listed as a “failed condition” and requiring a total re-pavement, is dotted throughout the city.

So, while patches aren’t perfect, Rodriguez said he’s seeing improvements with the anticipation for more repairs and help for one of the city’s oldest communities.