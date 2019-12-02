Rick Perry Ends Tenure as Secretary of Energy

Perry Impeachment
AP

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry finished up his last day as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Energy on Sunday.

Perry tweeted from his @SecretaryPerry Twitter account that it was his last day and that he was proud to have served in the Trump Administration with the Department of Energy.

"Today I bid farewell to the Department of @ENERGY. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the @realDonaldTrump Administration as your Secretary. Thank you to my wife, my children, and to the American people for allowing me to serve. Signing off. – RP"

Perry announced in October, also on Twitter, that he was resigning his position later this year.

"Serving as Secretary of @ENERGY under @realDonaldTrump has been the honor of a lifetime. Today the U.S. leads the world in energy production, we launched AI & Cyber Security Offices, & made environmental progress unseen for decades cleaning up the legacy of the Manhattan Project."

A day before leaving his post, Perry said that for the first time in 70 years America had a full month of being a net exporter of crude and petroleum products and said it was a great achievement of the Trump Administration and the DOE.

Perry served as Secretary of Energy for about two and a half years, since March 2017.

