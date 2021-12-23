Richland Hills Police

Richland Hills Police Arrest Two Men For Human Trafficking

Three teenagers in car with men are victims, police say

By Scott Gordon

NBC 5 News

A traffic stop in Richland Hills on Sunday led to the arrests of two men on charges they were involved in human trafficking and forced three teenagers to work, police said.

An officer stopped a vehicle in the 3400 block of Booth Calloway Road at about 12:40 a.m.

The driver and four passengers spoke Spanish and had no identification, police said.

Jose Leonel Flores, 45, and Jorge Martinez Jimenez, 34, were arrested on human trafficking charges.

Three men in the back of the car, ages 17, 18 and 19, were victims and taken to a victim advocacy center to help them. They were all from Guatemala, according to a police news release.

They were forced to work in the roofing business, Capt. Sheena McEachran said.

This article tagged under:

Richland Hills PoliceRichland HillsHuman Trafficking
