Richardson ISD to consolidate, close five schools starting next school year

The Richardson Independent School District plans to close four elementary schools starting next year and a Pre-K campus starting the following school year as part of its “Project RightSize” that was announced Thursday night.

The four elementary schools – Greenwood Hills, Springridge, Spring Valley, and Thurgood Marshall – will be consolidated into other elementaries in the district starting in the 2024-2025 school year. The newly proposed attendance zones can be found here.

The Dobie Pre-Kindergarten campus will be closed completely starting in 2025-2026.

Project RightSize is the results of months of planning, according to Superintendent Dr. Tabitha Branum.

“When I think about the role of a Superintendent, and the things that weigh on your heart, and on your mind, tonight‘s conversation is probably one of the hardest conversations that I’ve had to lead to this point, and may in a long time, in my career,” Dr. Branum said at the outset of the announcement Thursday.

There are two main factors that have brought this major change about – declining enrollment and a lack of funding from the State of Texas.

On any given day, there are more than 9,000 empty seats in Richardson ISD classrooms, according to figures released by the district.

The elementary schools in question are each at less than 60% capacity.

Project RightSize “would reduce operating expenditures by an estimated $10.8 million per year,” according to a Richardson ISD news release.

Starting next week, the school district will host informational meetings for parents of kids impacted by the changes:

Elementary school impact in Pearce Learning Community

February 26, Pearce High School Commons Area – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Elementary school impact in Berkner Learning Community

February 27, Berkner High School Auditorium – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Elementary school impact in Richardson Learning Community

February 28, Richardson High School Auditorium – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Elementary school impact in Lake Highlands Learning Community

March 4, Lake Highlands High School H Building Auditorium – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Dobie Pre-Kindergarten School Impact

March 5, RISD Academy – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.