Richardson ISD Bus Driver Shares Community-Building Efforts

A Richardson Independent School District bus driver who goes the extra mile in his job is sharing his efforts with other school districts across Texas.

Jenkins' bus route isn't just about driving kids too and from school, it's about building a community. "My passion, really, as is all about making a change," Jenkins said.

While riding Jenkins' bus, each kid gets a community role -- like police officer or judge -- which helps the children learn and then they share what they learn with the rest of the bus.

"He has a skill set that I can't pay to train anybody on, and that's how to love people with a gift in it and a way that, you know, is priceless," said Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone.

Stone promoted Jenkins to become the district's "relationship specialist," which means he's helping change the culture for all 39,000 students in the district.

"I can go out and teach what I have inside of me to the whole district," said Jenkins.

Stone and Jenkins were invited to speak to the Texas Association of School Administrators in Austin.

"I want every person to feel that they are the most important person in our school district, because they have a valuable job of working with kids every day." said Stone.

Hereford ISD's superintendent says she's already getting the wheels turning on a similar concept with her transportation director. "When I get back, we can go ahead and move forward with those conversations," said Sheri Blankenship.

"Every employee has talents and gifts in which you didn't even hire them for that they'd be happy to give you," said Jenkins. "I wasn't getting paid to do what I did. I did it because I saw a need for it."

Jenkins says he's already worked on more than a dozen new programs in Richardson ISD, including training sessions on how to include staff like custodians and cafeteria workers in district-wide activities.