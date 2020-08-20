Reward Offered for Lead in 1979 Murder of Dallas Child: Texas DPS

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking leads in the 1979 homicide of 7-year-old Elizabeth Lynne Barclay.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

On Oct. 23, 1979, Barclay was walking with her younger brother and a friend in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway when the trio was approached by a Black man driving a dark-colored vehicle.

The man, who was approximately 30 to 35 years old, exited the vehicle, and according to law enforcement, witnesses said he grabbed Barclay and struck her several times as he carried her back to his car.

Barclay's remains were found two months later in December 1979 on the side of a rural road in Van Zandt County.

The case was reopened about a year ago by the Texas Rangers, the DPS said.

The additional reward is being offered as a part of the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigations Program in an effort to bring attention to cold cases.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS.