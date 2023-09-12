Reward offered after stray bullet kills 7-year-old boy

A stray bullet killed a 7-year-old boy inside his family's Dallas apartment and two months after it happened, there are still no arrests in the case.

Now, the Dallas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the death of Kyrie Barnes.

“Shouldn’t no one have to be paid to deliver justice, you know, but whatever works and hopefully, I’m just hoping that it works,” said Kyrie’s mom Danielle Brown.

Brown says she and her three kids had just finished a movie in their apartment on Rothington Road in Dallas on July 2.

Kyrie was in a second-story bedroom playing video games on a phone.

It was two days before July Fourth, so she says her daughter thought she heard fireworks.

“I remember telling her to get out the window because I don't know if those are fireworks or gunshots and yeah, it happened so fast,” Brown said.

She says a stray bullet tore through their apartment wall and struck Kyrie in bed.

He was rushed to the hospital and died on July 6, officials said.

“What was taken from me? A piece of my life, a piece of my soul, a piece of my heart,” Brown said.

Now comes a painful year of firsts: The first time Kyrie won't start school and the first holidays without him.

“It's a big void that’s in my heart,” Brown said.

With no arrests made, the Dallas ATF says it’s offering the reward because “Law enforcement needs the public’s help in identifying and locating the person(s) who is responsible for this horrendous crime.”

Brown pleads for them to come forward and prays her son gets justice.



“I’m praying to God and I want everybody else to pray to God that someone comes forward and says something and they catch who did this,” said Brown, who has established a fundraiser to help with memorial and medical expenses.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dallas ATF at 972-974-GUNS (4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ATF website www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.