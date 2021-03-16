Cockrell Hill

Reward in Cockrell Hill Security Guard Shooting Rises to $100K

Six months after the shooting, Dallas police and the FBI are still investigating and are calling for the public's help

By Logan McElroy

Crime Stoppers increased the reward to up to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the deadly shooting of a security guard during an apparent robbery outside a credit union in Cockrell Hill in September.

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting that took place on Sept. 14, which resulted in the death of 28-year-old Jose Montes.

Montes was servicing an ATM outside the Neighborhood Credit Union at 1515 N. Cockrell Hill Road when he was approached by a man with a rifle at about 8:50 a.m. who police said "demanded property," according to witnesses at the scene.

Dallas police said upon arrival they found Montes on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was quickly transferred to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said after the individual shot Montes, he got into a white Volkswagen Passat where a woman was driving, with a duffel bag in tow.

Pictured is the suspect vehicle used in the capital murder offense. The vehicle is a white Volkswagen Passat.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $100,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Homicide Detective McDaniel #8890 at 469-261-6790 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #163605-2020.

