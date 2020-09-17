Reward in Dallas Security Guard Slaying Grows to $50K

The reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for killing a security guard during an apparent robbery outside a credit union in Cockrell Hill Monday morning has grown to $50,000.

Dallas police and the FBI are investigating the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jose Montes.

Witnesses told police Montes was servicing an ATM outside the Neighborhood Credit Union at 1515 N. Cockrell Hill Road when he was approached by a man with a rifle at about 8:50 a.m. who police said "demanded property."

Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department says a security guard was shot and killed during an armed robbery outside an ATM Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020.

According to Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell, officers arrived to find Montes on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Mitchell said after the shooting the armed robber was seen loading a duffel bag into a white sedan being driven by a woman.

Dallas police released a photo of the suspect vehicle -- a white Volkswagen Passat.

Dallas Police Department

Montes leaves behind a fiance and a baby boy. On Tuesday, his family made a plea for anyone with information about the killer to come forward.

u0022I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of an innocent man's life this morning and I am praying for his family. Our team is doing everything we can to assist law enforcement in identifying the shooter.u0022 Chet Kimmell, CEO of Neighborhood Credit Union.

On Wednesday, Neighborhood Credit Union added $25,000 to the Crime Stoppers reward bringing the total for information that leads to an arrest and indictment to $50,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477)