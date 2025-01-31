Loved ones remember flight crew lost in tragic plane, helicopter crash

The CEO of American Airlines on Thursday revealed that the catastrophic midair collision involving a commercial plane and a military helicopter claimed the lives of two flight attendants, a pilot with six years of experience, and a first officer with two years of experience.

Stunned loved ones are beginning to come forward to remember each victim lost in the collision near the nation's capital, including flight attendant Ian Epstein.

His sister, Robbie Epstein Bloom, said in a statement: "Ian Epstein was full of life. He loved being a flight attendant because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. But his true love was his family. He was a father, a stepfather, a husband and a brother! He will be truly missed."

There were two pilots aboard the commercial plane, including First Officer Sam Lilley.

His father posted on Facebook: "I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep. I know I’ll see him again, but my heart is breaking. He was doing great in his career and his personal life. He was engaged to get married in the fall."

The Richmond Hill, Georgia, native ran track in high school and is being remembered by friends for his kindness and positive attitude.

"No matter who he was talking to, he had a very kind soul and a very bright soul," said friend Tanner Hicks. "You know, I remember days at track, you know, coming into practice. Everybody's tired. Everybody is, you know, beat from the workout. He was very uplifting. Never complained once—just very motivating as a person and as a teammate. No matter the conversation, no matter the topic, he was very—just a very kind soul."

Also killed was flight attendant Danasia Brown.

Her cousin told NBC News they are "heartbroken," adding that this was supposed to be her last flight before changing careers within American Airlines.

At the helm was pilot Jonathan Campos, a 2015 graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The university issued the following statement:

"Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Captain Jonathan Campos (Aeronautical Science, ’15). Our thoughts are with his family and the families and loved ones of all impacted by this tragic accident."