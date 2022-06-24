Red, White, and Blue: Fourth of July Events Near You 2022

Sparks will fly across North Texas this Fourth of July, and NBC 5 has compiled a great list of celebrations for you and your family to enjoy.

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. Since becoming a federal holiday in 1941, the birth of our nation’s independence has been celebrated by fireworks, parades, barbecues, and family gatherings.

Fourth of July Events in North Texas

ADDISON

Kaboom Town!

Sunday, July 3

4970 Addison Circle

Tickets to his Addison event have already sold out, but guests can purchase a hotel package that guarantees admission for up to six people. Several Addison hotels are offering special rates, starting at $99, with included Kaboom Town tickets. You can also livestream the fireworks from your home.

ARLINGTON

Arlington Independence Day Parade

Monday, July 4; 9 a.m.

Free Admission

For more information, click HERE

On Monday, July 4, the Arlington Independence Day Parade returns to Downtown Arlington. The parade is the oldest event in Arlington and one of the largest parades in Texas. Sponsored by the City of Arlington and the University of Texas at Arlington.

Light Up Arlington

Sunday, July 3

Downtown Arlington, 101 S. Mesquite Street

For more information, click HERE

Downtown Arlington will feature a fireworks show on Sunday night after an evening-long festival. The event will also set the stage for the next morning’s July Fourth parade. Both events are free to attend.

BURLESON

Party at the Pavilion

Monday, July 4; 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Standard at Chisenhall, 279 W Hidden Creek Parkway

For more information, click HERE

Celebrate the 4th at the Standard at Chisenhall! Bring your car, a lawn chair, or a blanket and take in the Burleson fireworks. Live music will be performed by the Brock DeWald and Neon Prophets. There will be kids’ activities, a variety of vendors, and food trucks. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Parking opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.

CARROLLTON

Community Fireworks Display

Sunday, July 3

Josey Ranch Lake, 1700 Keller Springs Road

For more information, click HERE

Josey Ranch Lake in Carrollton will be illuminated for a 15-minute fireworks show. The display can also be viewed from the park or in surrounding neighborhoods, and it will be streamed live starting at 9:30 pm.

CLEBURNE

4th of July Celebration

Monday, July 4; 10 a.m.

Lake Pat Cleburne/Cleburne Golf Links, 2501 Country Club Road

For more information, click HERE

Don’t miss out on Cleburne’s 4th of July Celebration at Lake Pat Cleburne! Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy free parking, vendors, and food trucks. At 6:30 p.m., gates open at Cleburne Golf Links for the live music performed by Jesse Jennings at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to stick around for fireworks! Lawn chairs are welcomed. No outside food or drinks will be available and will be for purchase only. Registration is required for parking at Cleburne Golf Links. Free viewing will be available along Lakeshore Drive.

COPPELL

Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park

Saturday, July 2; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Andrew Brown Park East, 260 Parkway Boulevard

For more information, click HERE

Head over to Andrew Brown Park to enjoy the festivities! There will be great food and live performances from Prophets and Outlaws, as well as a performance by the Emerald City Band! After all the epic music you can cruise over to the park for the fireworks which begins at 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate Coppell: Parade Down Parkway

Monday, July 4; 9 a.m.

Begins at Samuel Boulevard and Sandy Lake Road

For more information, click HERE

Come be part of the fun. You’re invited to watch or participate by decorating a float for all to see and enjoy. Submission of applications must be submitted in order to enter your decorated float into the parade. This event is free of charge so get to the parade route early to secure the best spots to view all the excitement.

CORSICANA

Freedom Festival

Monday, July 4

6:00 p.m.

I.O.O.F Park

For more information, 903-654-4874 or click HERE

Hosted by the City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department, this great Independence Day celebration features food, fun, live music and fireworks. The fireworks start at 9:25 p.m. Don’t forget your blankets and chairs.

DALLAS

A Star-Spangled Spectacular with the Dallas Winds

Monday, July 4; 1 p.m.

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street

For more information, click HERE

Enjoy an afternoon of music, a salute to our troops, and indoor fireworks to beat the heat at the Meyerson Symphony Center. This year we’ll have a visiting presenter to bring about our musical spectacular. In-person tickets are available, but if you can’t attend in person the event will also be streamed online with an offering of 1 pass per household.

Fair Park Fourth

Monday, July 4

3809 Grand Avenue

For more information, click HERE

After a two-year hiatus, Fair Park Fourth is back. The event will feature the classic State Fair foods, music by the United States Air Force Band, and a fireworks display. Admission is free.

Independence Beer Bash

Sunday, July 3; 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Boulevard

Free Admission

For more information, click HERE

Come hang out at the Texas Ale Project! Kick back and enjoy the live music, food, outdoor games and a large selection of craft beers, and so much more. Admission is free.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 2

Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

For more information, click HERE

This Dallas park will host three hours of music, vendors, and food trucks before a colorful fireworks show as a grand finale.

DECATUR

Fireworks Over Decatur

Friday, July 1

7:00 p.m.

Victory Church

400 US-380

For more information, click HERE

Enjoy fireworks at this free family event which will have food trucks, live music, games, water slides, a bounce house and fireworks.

DENTON

Denton 4th of July Weekend

Saturday, July 2 – Sunday, July 3

For more information, click HERE

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend in Denton with a variety of activities for all. Some events include Saturday’s Liberty 5K Run & Walk, Jubilee, and Yankee Doodle Parade. The much-anticipated fireworks show is Sunday, July 3 and starts at 9:30 p. m. at North Lakes Park. There’s so much to in Denton this 4th of July weekend, come indulge in all the fun.

DESOTO/LANCASTER

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Monday, July 4; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Grimes Park, 501 E. Wintergreen Road

For more information, click HERE

The cities of Desoto and Lancaster have partnered to bring you an amazing 4th. This exciting event at Grimes Park includes games for all ages to enjoy, activities for the kids, live music, and it wouldn’t be a celebration without the fireworks so don’t fret we’ll have those too. They’ll be food from a variety of vendors to satisfy any appetite. Parking and admission are free.

DUNCANVILLE

Duncanville Independence Day Celebration

Monday, July 4; 9 a.m.

Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Boulevard

For more information, click HERE

The City of Duncanville invites you to join their Independence Day Celebration. It kicks off with a parade at 9 a.m. and then leads on with the actual celebration starting at 6 p.m. The celebration includes music from the David Whiteman Band, impeccable food, face painting, bounce houses and more. The fun doesn’t end here because the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. Wristbands are required for entry and can be picked up at the Recreational Center.

FARMERS BRANCH

Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 1; 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane

For more information, click HERE

Celebrate Independence Day with neighbors, family, and friends! Tons of activities for the kids, air-brushed tattoos, balloon animals, a party band for some dancing; the list goes on for what all they’ll be to do. Food and beverages will be for sale to tackle your appetite while having all that fun.

FLOWER MOUND

Independence Fest 2022

Monday, July 4; 5 p.m.

Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane

For more information, click HERE

Enjoy Independence Day with the whole family at Bakersfield Park! Festivities begin with the children’s parade and end with live musical performances headlined by Randy Rogers Band. The festival will also include a children’s play area, a vintage car show, an amazing fireworks show and local vendors and food trucks. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Independence Day Splashtacular

Monday, July 4; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Flower Mound Community Activity Center Outdoor Waterpark, 1200 Gerault Road

For more information, click HERE

Cool off this Fourth with the family at Flower Mound’s Independence Day Splashtacular! There will be activities and games throughout the day that are fun for all ages. Check out the link above for admission information.

FORT WORTH

Concerts in the Garden July 4th Celebration

Sunday, July 3 - Monday, July 4; 8:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Botanical Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard

For more information, click HERE

Gather the family and pack for a picnic in the garden. Come out and celebrate Independence Day with a family picnic and concert in the garden. Listen to your favorite patriotic songs and marches as well as vocalist Angela Turner Wilson. To top it off, enjoy a firework show you won’t forget.

Fort Worth's Fourth

Monday, July 4

Panther Island Pavillion 395 Purcey St, Fort Worth

Guests can float on the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion before enjoying food and drinks from a variety of vendors and watching a fireworks show lasting almost a full 30 minutes.

FRISCO

Frisco Freedom Fest

Sunday, July 3 – Monday, July 4

Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square

For more information, click HERE

Presented by the City of Frisco with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 serving as media sponsors. Don’t miss out on the celebration that only happens once a year. Come observe and enjoy Independence Day with mind-blowing fireworks, great food, fantastic music and much more.

Star Spangled Spectacular

Sunday, July 3

Firewheel Town Center

For more information, click HERE

Firewheel Town Center will feature several hours of activities, including a flag ceremony, mainstage entertainment, family activities, and a fireworks spectacular.

GLEN ROSE

Hometown 4th of July Parade

Monday, July 4; 9 a.m.

Glen Rose CVB & Visitors Center 100 NE Barnard Street

For more information, click HERE

Join your Glen Rose community to celebrate our nation’s independence! Gather along the route while local businesses pass by on floats! The parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

GRANBURY

Granbury’s Hometown 4th of July Festival

Saturday, July 2 – Monday, July 4

Granbury Chamber of Commerce, 3408 E US Highway 377

For more information, click HERE

Enjoy three days of activities in Granbury this Fourth! The weekend’s festivities include vendors, a parade, and fireworks.

GRAND PRAIRE

Fireworks and Live Racing

Sunday, July 3rd - Monday, July 4th – 5:00 p.m.

1000 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX

For more information click HERE

We want to welcome you to racing, fund and fireworks.Start the evening off with a good race and more. Some of the fun includes pony rides, petting zoos, and inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Finish the night off with the fireworks show choreographed to music.

GRAPEVINE

39th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Monday, July 4; 9:30 p.m.

Oak Grove Park, 2520 Oak Grove Loop South

For more information, click HERE

Celebrate America’s birthday with the Annual Fireworks Extravaganza! Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., accompanied by patriotic music. Oak Grove Park provides the most parking and viewing space but there are many other options for watching the show!

IRVING

Sparks Stripes Irving Texas

Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Heritage Park, 217 South Main Street

For more information, click HERE

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration is back this year for an exciting celebration! Don’t’ miss the Independence Day Parade in the Heritage District at 9 a.m. and join the community at Levy Event Plaza at 6 p.m. for live music, fireworks and more.

LAKE DALLAS

Lake Cities 4th of July

Saturday, July 2; 9 a.m.

Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E Hundley Drive

For more information, click HERE

Saturday’s festivities begin with a patriotic parade at 9 a.m., followed by food, contests, and vendors. The day closes with one of the area’s most spectacular fireworks shows!

LANCASTER/DESOTO

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Grimes Park, 501 E. Wintergreen Road

For more information, click HERE

The cities of Lancaster and Desoto have partnered to bring you an amazing 4th. This exciting event at Grimes Park includes games for all ages to enjoy, activities for the kids, live music, and it wouldn’t be a celebration without the fireworks so don’t fret we’ll have those too. They’ll be food from a variety of vendors to satisfy any appetite. Parking and admission are free.

LEWISVILLE

Castle Hills Freedom Festival

Monday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Castle Hills Village Shops & Plaza, 2520 King Arthur Boulevard

For more information, click HERE

A Lewisville tradition for more than 20 years, the annual July 4th Freedom Festival returns to Castle Hills! The festival includes carnival games, bounce houses, and music. Stick around for the fireworks that start at dusk. The event is free. Concessions will be for sale at Village Shops and food trucks.

LITTLE ELM

July Jubilee

Monday, July 4

Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway

For more information, click HERE

Little Elm Park will be open all Monday for a day full of live music, vendors, and much more! The day will be capped off two fireworks displays over the lake. One show will take place at Little Elm Beach and the other at Little Elm High School. Parking and camping passes are on sale now.

MANSFIELD

Mansfield’s Rocks

Sunday, July 3; 6 p.m.

Big League Dreams, 500 Heritage Parkway South

For more information, click HERE

MCKINNEY

Red, White, and BOOM!

Monday, July 4

6375 Collin McKinney Parkway

Free Admission and Parking

For more information, click HERE

Head to downtown McKinney to enjoy a Monday full of fun with the family! Enjoy free family activities like a parade, and a car and truck show. Evening activities will take place at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with live music, food, and fireworks. Admission and parking are free.

PLANO

Plano’s All-American 4th

Monday, July 4; 6 pm. - 10 p.m.

Red Tail Pavilion: 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway

For more information, click HERE

We welcome you to bring your blankets and lawn chairs and coolers. Parking will be available at Collin College. They’ll be a variety of vendors with food and beverages will be on sale and much more. Pets are prohibited.

ROCKWALL

4TH of July Parade & Fireworks

Monday, July 4, 11 a.m.

For more information click HERE

We invite you to come engage in our spectacular parade kicking off at 11 a.m. starting form Utley Middle School and ending at Dobbs Elementary. Then, head on over for even more family fun with parachute jumping, live music performed by Southern Ride, and top the night off with a fireworks show you wouldn’t want to miss.

SOUTHLAKE

South Lake Stars and Stripes

Sunday, July 3, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

1400 Main St, Southlake, TX

For more information click HERE

Join us for fun in the town square in the city of South Lake. They’ll be live entertainment, food and beverage options. They’ll be games and crafts that the entire family can enjoy. We want you to be a part of the celebration.

STEPHENVILLE

4th of July at Stephenville City Park

Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

709 Riverside Dr, Stephenville, TX 76401

For more Information click, HERE

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a Parade. The City of Stephenville will like to invite you to an exciting parade that will feature many floats and vehicles all decorated in celebration of Independence day. Don't miss out on this event.

TERRELL

Free & the Brave Blowout!

Sunday, July 3 – Monday, July 4

Terrell Municipal Airport, 400 W British Flying School Boulevard

Free Admission and Parking

For more information, click HERE

Bring out the lawn chairs and enjoy a unique, fun-filled Fourth at Terrell Municipal Airport! Festivities will include a hot air balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, a live DJ, and a fireworks display to cap off the night! Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Liberty By The Lake

Saturday, July 2

The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks

For more information, click HERE

The 25th annual Liberty by the Lake Festival will kick off with a 5K/10K/1M walk/run and a parade. The evening will feature food vendors, a watermelon eating contest, a concert from disco cover band Le Freak, and a fireworks display above The Colony Five Star Complex.

TROPHY CLUB

Fourth of July Celebration

Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Independence Park, 501 Parkview Drive

For more information, click HERE

Head to Trophy Club’s Independence for a Fourth of July full of activities. Come out early and lace up your running shoes for the Patriot 5K and Fun Run! Stick around later for the Parade of Patriots and Fireworks Celebration. All City of Trophy Club residents enter for free.

WEATHERFORD

Spark in the Park 2022

Monday, July 4 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Heritage Park Amphitheater, 378 Jack Borden Way

For more information, click HERE

Head to Heritage Park to enjoy a night of music and fireworks! This year San Antonio’s country star Mike Ryan headlines Spark in the Park. Opening acts are Micky & the Motorcars from Austin. One of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas follows this fantastic country & western show. Experience Weatherford invites you to this free event.