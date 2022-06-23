Frisco Freedom Fest

Frisco Freedom Fest 2022

Don’t miss two days of fun and fireworks at Frisco Freedom Fest, July 3rd and 4th in Frisco.

By Yvonne Gurley and Nada J. Ruddock

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the City of Frisco want to welcome you to Frisco Freedom Fest, a spectacular festival celebrating our nation’s birthday! 

Join us for two days of fun and fireworks on July 3rd and July 4th at Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square. We don’t want you to miss out on the celebration that only happens once a year so come on out! There’ll be mind-blowing fireworks, great food at the Taste of Frisco, fantastic music, a cornhole tournament, Dachshund Dash, the Hotter’n Firecrackers 5K & Glow Run, a Party on the Plaza and much, much more. 

Frisco Freedom Fest is a fun, family-oriented event for all to enjoy but leave the pups and alcohol at home.  

For more information about this amazing event click HERE

Frisco Freedom Fest
Sunday and Monday, July 3 & July 4
Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square
Frisco, Texas
For a full schedule of events, click HERE

