Frisco Freedom Fest 2022

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the City of Frisco want to welcome you to Frisco Freedom Fest, a spectacular festival celebrating our nation’s birthday!

Join us for two days of fun and fireworks on July 3rd and July 4th at Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square. We don’t want you to miss out on the celebration that only happens once a year so come on out! There’ll be mind-blowing fireworks, great food at the Taste of Frisco, fantastic music, a cornhole tournament, Dachshund Dash, the Hotter’n Firecrackers 5K & Glow Run, a Party on the Plaza and much, much more.

Frisco Freedom Fest is a fun, family-oriented event for all to enjoy but leave the pups and alcohol at home.

For more information about this amazing event click HERE

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Sunday and Monday, July 3 & July 4

Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square

Frisco, Texas

For a full schedule of events, click HERE