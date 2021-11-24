Red Cross Offers Gifts With Blood Donation During 2021 Holiday Season

The American Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year, the nonprofit said.

The Red Cross is asking those who are eligible to give blood or platelets to help ensure patients can enjoy all the 2021 holiday season has to offer.

According to the American Red Cross, those who come to give from Nov. 29 to Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of the new film The Matrix Resurrections for the winner and 50 of their guests. Additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/matrix.

Those who come to give between those same dates will also get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross said those who make a blood or platelet donation part of their Thanksgiving plans from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28 will receive a pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.