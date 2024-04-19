Rally, security upgrades one week after shooting at Wilmer Hutchins

Exactly one week following a shooting on campus at Wilmer Hutchins High School, officials tell us they’ve made changes to ensure students’ safety. The news came during a student-led anti-gun violence rally Friday afternoon.

It was an event dubbed “Eagles Blackout Against Gun Violence.” In an effort to move in a more positive direction, there were performances from the band, cheerleaders and other students.

The mood was upbeat, but students also made sure to address their collective concerns following the shooting that left a classmate injured and landed another in custody.

In the way of safety, NBC 5 learned upgrades were made within the last week. School officials say they’ve ensured all students have clear backpacks. Bags are being checked more thoroughly. All students are walking through working metal detectors. And if the detectors alert security, there is a follow up.

Students said they’ve noticed the changes.

“Our intake process is longer. We have to probably wait an extra ten to fifteen minutes, but the bag checking process is very thorough,” said Quinece Torrence, a student at the school.

Principal Shadaria Foster and other school leaders publicly apologized to the student body for the trauma they’ve endured over the past several days.

“This is their safe place, and so I want them to feel safe in their safe place. These have been my student since they were in middle school, so it is my job to protect them,” Foster said.

As for last Friday, it is still unclear how the gun got on campus. DISD superintendent Stephanie Elizalde released a statement Friday afternoon following the school rally:

“Our investigation regarding last week’s shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins is ongoing and many questions still remain. Our team continues to evaluate the circumstances that led up to the incident between two students.

We know communication is vitally important. To date, we held a news conference, provided frequent parent updates, and hosted discussions where students could share input.

This week, our priority is focused on re-establishing relationships and expectations to ensure physical and psychological safety for our students and staff.

Wilmer-Hutchins students have been welcomed each day by additional support teams and increased police presence.

Students are at the forefront of our organizations. Our commitment is stronger than ever before to ensure the integrity of their learning environment remains a safe haven.”

Following the rally there was a planned walkout, giving students an opportunity to express their feelings about gun violence and school safety.