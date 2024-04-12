What to Know Dallas ISD police confirm one student was injured in a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

One person is in custody. That person has not been identified. Police say there is no active threat.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting.

One person is in custody after a student was injured in a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School Friday morning, Dallas ISD police say.

According to district police, the shooting took place at the school located at 5520 Langdon Road, shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Dallas ISD police said one student was injured during the shooting. Emergency medical services arrived at the school before 11 a.m. and transported the student to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries have been confirmed at this time and police confirm there is no active threat at the campus.

Dallas ISD police said a suspect is in custody. The identity of that person was not confirmed. Police have also not said what led to the violence.

Officers with Dallas ISD police are searching the school. Once that search is completed, police said the students on campus will be released.

Police said in a statement on Facebook on Friday morning, saying that all students and team members are safe.

"Police are on-site to ensure our school remains secure," Dallas ISD officials said in the statement. "At this time, we ask for everyone to refrain from coming to the campus, as we limit access inside. Parents will receive a letter with more details later."

