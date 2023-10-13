‘Pull Up For Tay' weekend honors the life of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth

The singing, dancing and laughing are changing the narrative of what happened four years ago in a Fort Worth house that sits on Atatiana Jefferson Memorial Way.

"It's the weekend where instead of focusing on how she died we want to celebrate the legacy and love on Zion and celebrate Atatiana," Atatiana Jefferson’s sister Ashley Carr said.

It was Oct. 12, 2019, when then Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Jefferson while responding to an open structure call. Dean entered the backyard and said when he looked through a window, he saw a silhouette and the barrel of a gun. Dean fired once, fatally wounding Jefferson.

Now on the second weekend of every October, family and friends gather for a weekend of celebration called ‘Pull Up for Tay’.

Friday night was karaoke and free food for the community.

Carr said this is an important way to give back to the community that has supported them through the tragedy.

"It gives you that push to really like okay let's fight, let's keep going to where Tay is not forgotten," Carr said.

Saturday will be a community parade and festival followed by a fundraising gala Sunday night.

Carr said it's all about showing the community and Fort Worth that Jefferson's life won't be forgotten.

"We are going to show that yes this tragedy did happen but it brought the community closer together,” Carr said. “And being able to speak for what is wrong and speak up for the injustices that we are facing," she added. To learn more about the weekend activities click here.