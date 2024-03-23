Prom dress giveaway helps prepare Collin County teens for big night

For a once-in-a-lifetime night, only the most vibrant, sparkly, and special dresses will suit most teens.

But in an already expensive season of life, prom carries a hefty price tag that’s often hard to stomach for parents like Shaylon Scott.

“The idea of paying for senior fees, paying for dress fees, paying for car and college, all at the same time is just overwhelming. So this is such a help. And I'm a single mom, so it's just me and my girls, so this is a blessing,” said Shaylon Scott.

Saturday, Scott and her youngest daughter, Loren, were among those who perused the racks filled with dresses of every shape, color, and size at a prom dress giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County in Plano.

“It's been great to see the girls say yes to the dress and we’re just excited to be partnering with Comerica Bank on this,” said CEO Shawn Wills.

Thanks to the help of Comerica and other partners like Project Beauty, Wills said the Boys and Girls Club extended today’s invitation beyond its own members to the community at large.

The free event concluded Comerica’s prom dress drive season, which collected 380 new and gently used formal dresses and accessories this year.

“To be able to take that one expense off of the parent's worry list, you know, having to find a dress and shoes and accessories, we are happy to do that,” said Wills.

That’s especially true for a garment usually worn just once.

When the Scotts first arrived, Loren wasn’t sure she’d find what she was looking for. But after coming in for one thing, she left with the unexpected.

“It was supposed to be like a black, pretty basic dress, but I saw the red, and I was like, maybe I should try it on, just to see,” she said.

Both mother and daughter agreed it was the dress she was destined to find.

“It was definitely meant for me,” said Loren.

To help the teens fully prepare for the big night, Project Beauty provided swag bags for each attendee and a full makeover for one lucky recipient.