Every year, girls from North Texas and beyond go to St. Andrews Methodist Church in Plano for the biggest shopping day of their lives. The church is host to Prom Closet, a one-stop shop for all things prom.

"I have very much anxiety. It's horrible. I really don't like shopping," Dallas Village Tech student Layla Mendez said. "This is very nice to have a helper helping me find dresses."

Mendez's prom theme is fairytale and volunteer Judy Cravens helped her find the perfect dress to fit the occasion.

"This just screams Cinderella," Mendez said all smiles in a blue sequin and tulle dress. "As a child I loved Cinderella and this is just the perfect dress!"

"It's the smile, and sometimes the tears too," Cravens said getting emotional about the reason she wants to help. "They just feel like princesses. We're building their esteem and we're helping them just know that they're important."

Everything at the Prom Closet is free from the dress to the accessories, to the shoes. The girls get to keep it all.

"One of the girls wasn't even going to ask mom and dad if she could go to prom because she knew mom and dad couldn't afford it," Craven said.

The Prom Closet is open by appointment through Saturday, February 18. Students are encouraged to check the website for cancellations. The Prom Closet still needs volunteers, and always accepts donations.