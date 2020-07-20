Project Unity's ‘Together We Test' Program Extends City-Wide Testing to Dallas Neighborhoods Amid COVID-19 Spike

Dallas-based Project Unity is conducting coronavirus testing at five sites across Dallas.

Testing available once a week at each site on different days of the week, Monday through Friday, as part of the "Together We Test" program.

The program aims to address the need for testing in some of Dallas's most vulnerable and hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Dallas County has seen record cases of COVID-19 in July, during which more than 1,000 new positive tests were reported on 17 consecutive days.

"Together We Test" is a city-wide collaboration of ministers and churches, community leaders, health professionals, and volunteers with the goal of eliminating community spread of COVID-19 to reduce strain on hospitals and health professionals, improve health outcomes of vulnerable citizens, and reignite the local economy safely and efficiently.

Staff and volunteers are trained in using personal protective equipment and in test-taking procedures. Training will be overseen by professional health partners, and testing data will be tracked for reporting and client follow-up.

Individuals who arrive for testing will be screened to ensure those experiencing symptoms receive adequate care.

Additional measures will be taken to keep those waiting in line, especially the elderly, cool and hydrated in the warm weather.

Here are the Project Unity testing locations:

Cochran Chapel United Methodist Church, 9027 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75209, open on July 20 and July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hamilton Park United Methodist Church, 11881 Schroeder Road, Dallas, TX 75243, open on July 21 and July 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Disciple Central Community Church, 901 North Polk Street #101, DeSoto, TX 75115, open on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friendship-West Baptist (Kiest Location), 616 West Kiest Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75224, open on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, 5710 ERL Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75223, open on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These Project Unity locations are walk-up testing sites. Parking is available, and the community is encouraged to wear masks.

A valid Texas Driver's License, Texas ID, medical insurance card, or military ID is required to complete the testing forms, but only one form of ID is needed.

The typical time from check-in to check-out is about 20 minutes.