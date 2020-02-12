Dallas

Private School Closed Through Monday Due to ‘Excessive’ Absences

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School has an "excessive number of absences due to illness," a letter to parents says

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Dallas will close its doors until Tuesday due to an "excessive number of absences due to illness," the school says.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the school said it consulted with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services to arrive at its decision to close the school for several days.

DCHHS recommended closing the school for five days to slow the transmission and spread of the flu, the letter said.

While the school is closed, there won't be any athletic events, field trips or extracurricular activities on the upper or lower campus, the letter said.

Rio Vista ISD in Johnson County has also announced it would cancel classes through Tuesday.

Dallas
