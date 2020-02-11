Rio Vista ISD Cancels Classes at All Campuses Due to Illness

The Rio Vista School District cancelled classes at all three of their campuses Tuesday after more than three times the average number of students stayed home sick.

The district released a statement on their website Tuesday saying Rio Vista elementary, middle school and high school, would be closed through President's Day due to a large number of students with flu, strep throat or fever.

On an average day, the district sees an absentee rate of about 4%, officials said, but on Tuesday the absentee rate was 14%.

The district said there will be no activities held on campuses during the school closure.

Friday was scheduled for only a half-day and Monday was already a holiday. Classes will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The city of nearly 1,000 is located south of Cleburne in Johnson County.