Princeton ISD Elementary School to Close for 1 Week Due to COVID-19

Smith Elementary had 50 active cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, according to the district

A Collin County elementary school will close for a week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the district says.

Smith Elementary School in Princeton ISD had 50 active coronavirus cases as of Monday, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

That was the most of any campus in the district, including its two high schools. No other elementary school had more than five cases.

Smith Elementary closed after school Monday and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7 after Labor Day weekend.

Due to the rise in cases, the district said it would increase the availability of testing, offering free tests to staff and students who have been exposed to someone who tested positive or who are showing symptoms.

Other precautions include recommended quarantines for classrooms that have community spread of the virus and required quarantines for anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19.

All other Princeton ISD campuses will continue normal operations.

