Pride Flag Vandalism in Corsicana Being Investigated as Hate Crime

At Corsicana City Hall, there was a show of support Monday night for Terry Garner and Keith Dowler, a couple who returned home on June 2 to find 10 burned pride flags in their front yard.

“Burning a flag on someone’s front porch is atrocious,” Kimberlee Walters said at Monday’s meeting.

Garner and Dowler replaced the flags but days later, they say two more flags were stolen.

“Really and truly my thought was hell no, we're putting up more flags, and we ordered 10 more flags,” Garner said.

More pride flags are being spotted across the city.

At Monday's city council meeting, Garner asked council members to declare the rest of June as Pride Month in the city and to create a department of inclusion and diversity.

After the meeting, one council member told NBC 5 that Garner's requests will be “evaluated and considered.”

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson says patrols are being stepped up around the home and that the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

“Terry and his family are just wonderful people and if you were to spend just a few minutes sitting down you'll come away with that same attitude,” said Chief Johnson.

Anyone that may have information about the case is asked to contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4900. Tips can also be received via the Corsicana Police Department Facebook page Messenger App, said Chief Johnson. They may remain anonymous. A reward of more than $1,300 is being offered.