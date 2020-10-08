wolfe city

Price Family Calls For Police Reform in Wolfe City

Shaun Lucas was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department Thursday

By Jack Highberger

NBC 5 News

The family of Jonathan Price said Thursday they expect more from Wolfe City than just the firing of now-former officer Shaun Lucas, who is facing murder charges.

“I think the city wants to heal from this, I don’t think they want to go through this again, so maybe they should change their police department,” said family spokesperson Lee Merritt.

On Thursday, Lucas was fired with the city saying in a statement he was “terminated for his egregious violations of the City’s and police department’s policies.”

The Wolfe City council meets for the first time Thursday evening and is slated to discuss Lucas’ termination.

“We want the city to be participatory, the family wants justice and justice looks like this officer being convicted and sent to prison for a long time,” said Merritt.

