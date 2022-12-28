Preparations are underway in the days before a massive fireworks show illuminates the Dallas skyline to celebrate the start of 2023.

Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for the annual Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular to be seen live on NBC 5 during the "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023" special.

As soon as last year's show ended, the team behind the production started focusing on the next show.

"It starts with what is the emotion and the feel and the celebration that we want to present on New Year's Eve the next year," said Matt Peterson, the creative director of Pyrotecnico.

His team spends the year creating and executing the 8-minute choreographed firework and 259-LED light show that takes place atop Reunion Tower.

"There are not that many that have a firework show off a structure like this and it's so fun to be creative with that and you have so much airspace around us to use," Peterson said.

Then, it's a rush to install 15,000 pounds of fireworks. That's 5,000 pounds more than last year.

His crews battle the winds, squash any fear of heights - and this year dealt with flight cancellations. A few team members had to rent a car and drive 18 hours overnight from Michigan to make it in time for installation.

They'll set up what will become the largest show to date atop Reunion Tower.

Check out raw video of the “Over The Top” New Year’s Eve fireworks at Reunion Tower that rang in 2022. The 5,000 pyrotechnic effects and 259 LED lights make up the show. Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. planned a drone show to complement the fireworks but there were technical difficulties. You can see the drone show here.

"Oh, we are counting down the minutes. Literally counting downing the minutes," said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz.

The goal for everyone involved is to create something memorable and magical for millions to enjoy.

"It goes all the way back into our history," Peterson said. "You celebrate with pomp and circumstance. I don't know why it is that way, but people are just excited about it. And we're glad they are!"

