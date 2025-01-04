Preparations underway ahead of coldest weather of the season

From homes to highways, Texans are gearing up for the coldest weather of the season.

At Elliott’s Hardware in Plano, the seasonal section has shifted from holiday décor to cold-weather supplies. Much of the section has already been restocked twice, according to sales associate Alan Silva.

“In Texas, we don’t get a lot of cold severe weather, but when we do, it seems to catch a lot of people unaware,” Silva said.

From faucets and pipe and plant covers to firewood, space heaters, and ice melt, Silva said now is the time to prepare.

“Winter ice melt, which is good for walkways and driveways, specifically if you have a steep driveway. You don’t think about that, but putting that down on your driveway adds to the traction on your automobile going up and down the hill,” Silva said.

It’s not just homeowners getting ready for potential winter weather.

Drivers may have noticed lines on toll roads where the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) applied brine on Friday, treating some lanes and all elevated surfaces, which tend to freeze first.

The NTTA said it will monitor roads using thousands of cameras and sensors embedded in the pavement that can detect when surfaces are about to freeze.

“We’ll be ready for whatever comes. We like to be as prepared as possible,” said Michael Rey, NTTA media relations manager.

Rey emphasized the importance of driver safety during icy conditions.

“You need to slow down. You need to be off the phone. You really need to focus for yourself, for our crews, and for other drivers,” Rey said.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Dallas District said no weather operations are currently underway but noted crews are monitoring the forecast.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it is also watching the weather closely and expects grid conditions to remain normal.