Pregnant Woman Wounded in Road Rage Shooting: Dallas Police

At about 10:30 p.m., a driver was involved in a road rage incident near Great Trinity Forest Way and Murdock Road that turned into a shooting, police said.

A pregnant woman was shot Friday night during a road rage incident in southeast Dallas, police say.

At about 10:30 p.m., a driver was involved in a road rage incident near Great Trinity Forest Way and Murdock Road that turned into a shooting, police said.

During the incident, another person fired into the driver's vehicle and the shot struck his pregnant girlfriend, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Police did not provide an update on her condition.

The suspected shooter left the area and has not been apprehended.

