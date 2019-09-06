Preemies at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Ready for Cowboys Kick-Off

Aren't these the cutest, tiniest football fans you've ever seen? They have a big heart for Dallas Cowboys football already!

They boys and girls are showing off their handmade, knit hats and itty-bitty footballs from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The hats and footballs were handmade by nurses who care for them as part of a group called "Hooked on Preemies." They also made bunny ears in April and Santa hats last December.

The reason? (Besides the pure adorableness). So the babies and their parents never forget their first Cowboys game.

The photos were taken by a nurse who is a photographer.