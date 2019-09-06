Preemies at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Ready for Cowboys Kick-Off

Aren't these the cutest, tiniest football fans you've ever seen? They have a big heart for Dallas Cowboys football already!
They boys and girls are showing off their handmade, knit hats and itty-bitty footballs from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
The hats and footballs were handmade by nurses who care for them as part of a group called "Hooked on Preemies." They also made bunny ears in April and Santa hats last December.
The reason? (Besides the pure adorableness). So the babies and their parents never forget their first Cowboys game.
The photos were taken by a nurse who is a photographer. For information on the nurses and how they do photoshoots in such a sensitive environment, go here.

0 photos and videos

More Photo Galleries

New gallery for article id 2271506
New gallery for article id 2271506
Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019
Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019
Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season
Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season
Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet
Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us