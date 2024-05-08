Brag About Your Grad 2024

North Texans are graduating from high school and college and their family members are bragging about their grads by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com! Some parents even brag about their pint-sized grads.
Latosca Asberry
Today, we proudly acknowledge Matthew L. McBride, who is set to graduate
from Everman High School. Matthew has accepted an invitation to Fort Hays
State University in Kansas. Congratulations, Matthew, on your achievements,
and best wishes for your future endeavors!
-Love your family
Jeff & Jeanie Stanley
Makayla Coleman, is graduating from Haltom High School, she is the
Captain of the varsity cheerleader, Makayla has been accepted to Texas A&M in Corpus Christi, and studying in nursing.
We are so proud of her.
From her grandparents
Jeff & Jeanie Stanley
Tymara Handsborough
17 year old high school Honor and Dual Credit college student at Lakeview Centennial High School Garland ISD. Receiving Criminal Justice A.A
JoDee Greer
My name is Jo Dee Greer. My 22 year old daughter, Emily Cauchi, graduates
from Texas Tech with a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree in Kinesiology
and a minor in Biology.
Rodney Brown
Jonathan Brown 18 years old Desoto High School going to North Carolina A&T University
Sharon Frye
Theresia LaFrance
21
University of North Texas
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Misty Curfman
Kaylee Jo Curfman will be graduating from Tarleton State University this Friday, May 10th in Stephenville. Kaylee will graduate with BS in Communication Studies and Minor in Business. Kaylee will be a first generation college graduate.
Mandie R
I have 2 graduates this year to be proud of!! Ethan Gage Graduating from Central High School in Keller
Mandie R
I have 2 graduates this year to be proud of!! Baylie Gage is graduating from UNT with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and will a Elementary School Art Teacher
Victoria Williams
This is Victoria and Ben and we’re both graduating from UTA!
We met 3 years ago through UTA and now we’re engaged and have a wedding set for September!
We’re both graduating with the school of business (undergraduates)!
UTA has been great to us and was the reason of the start of our love story ❤️
Joven Cavas
Emerson High School will be graduating it’s first Senior Class. Opening the school as Sophomores (in 2021), these young men have paved the way for future Mavericks. All seven seniors have been named to the All District Academic Team. The future looks bright for these young men and Emerson Baseball.
Terri Griffith
These are my grandsons, Grant Owens (L)
and Tyler Owens (R)
They are both graduating seniors of Waxahachie High School and both headed
to Tarleton State University (Texans) in Stephenville.
Their parents both attended Tarleton.
Construction science mgmt through school of engineering (both).
Tyler is considering Civil engineering.
We are extremely proud of these two.
lenora lopez
my 2 granddaughters are sisters one graduating from Tarleton – Anika Prine
and the other from Stephenville High School- Genesis Mendez, Genesis will
be attending Amarillo College on a volleyball scholarship, Anika will
pursue her master degree in speech-language pathology at Abilene Christian
University
lenora lopez
my granddaughter is graduating from Stephenville High School- Genesis Mendez, Genesis will
be attending Amarillo College on a volleyball scholarship,
lenora lopez
my granddaughter graduating from Tarleton – Anika Prine.
Anika will
pursue her master degree in speech-language pathology at Abilene Christian
University
Melisa Patterson
Gloria Patterson
Age 17
Graduating from Grace Preparatory Academy in Arlington
Margaret Parry
This is Michael Parry
Age:27
Graduating from University of North Texas with a Business degree.
**Will somebody please give this young man a job! I don’t think fishing is
going to cover his expenses.
Love, Mom
sw33tp3a86
Antonio Brown, 18 years old Sam Houston High School Graduating with a 5.6, Starting College In Fall for Caseworker To help kid’s with mental issues…. First to graduate from High school
Hana Waheed
Hi, I’m Hana Waheed 😊 I graduated with my Master of Science degree in Biological Sciences from Texas A&M University Commerce and will go on to conduct veterinary research!
Veronica Neibert
Ayden Neibert, Class 2024
From Richland High School, North Richland Hills,Texas
Going to WyoTech, Laramie, Wyoming
(Full ride, September 2024)
Kristy Warner
Jewels Christine Gossman
26 aka birthday friday 5.10
Texas A&M University Commerce
GRADUATING MASTER OF SCIENCE IN COUNSELING
Bonita Ingram
Our daughter is graduating from college.
Name: Jameelah Shanise Reid
College: Grambling State University
Date: May 10th
Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing
Age: 26
The journey that required perseverance. We are proud of you.
Your family viewing from Anna, TX
Parents: Mother, Bonita Ingram & StepDad, Rodney Ingram
Tia Stewart-Hatcher
It is with great honor I announce the graduation of my son, Stephen Hatcher.
Highlights:* Stephen Hatcher* LD Bell High School, HEBISD* 17 years old* Top 10% of class, 70/734* National Honors Society* National Merit Commended Scholar
Kathy Beazley
I want to share photos for possible inclusion in BRAG ABOUT YOUR GRAD. She’s a very dedicated woman who has persevered so much and will be receiving her college degree on May 11 from Texas Woman’s University.
35-year-old Gloria Aguilar is a single mom with two daughters, Evolet Zendejas 13 years old and Sofia Zendejas 10 years old. Her mom lives in Mexico and her dad lives in Kansas. She married a man and experienced domestic violence. After dealing with escaping the violence, living in a women’s shelter, divorce and custodial battles, she moved to Dallas to restart her life.
On April 27, she and her family participated in Family Graduation at Texas Woman’s University which allows the entire family to get involved with the graduation process, a unique feature at the school. Her formal graduation is on Saturday, May 11, 9am at Texas Woman’s University in Denton. She will be graduating with a B.S. in Family Studies. She is the first generation to graduate in her family, too!
Attached are photos of Gloria and her two daughters at TWU’s Family Graduation on April 27.
Audra Ruckel
Cooper Ruckel
22
University of Arkansas
Chris Owens
Rakia Bates
Masters Degree in Education
Chicago University
Nikki Patton
Makenzie is graduating from Pantego Christian Academy & will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall, majoring in Public Health.
Her sweet little cousin, Kinsly, is graduating from Kindergarten in Cleburne!
Mary Lynn Gales
This is my grandson Knox Sparks and he is almost 5years old and he will be graduating to kindergarten and he attends North ridge elementary school in North Richland Hills. He is a very special boy to us all!
Katelyn Bennett
Amelia, 5 years old graduating Pre-K in Forney, Tx and is heading to
Kindergarten next school year!
Bryan Sumberlin
Bryson Sumberlin
Age:5
Deer Creek Elementary
Angela Morgan
This is
Ripton Morgan
Age 6
Millsap ISD
He’s graduating Kindergarten, class of 2036 and wants to be a future Storm
Chaser!
Emilee Klein
Please meet* Mason Gille!* 10 years old
Graduating from Comstock Elementary in McKinney Texas (4th grade)
Stevens, Alexa
Name: Claire Lovisolo
Graduating Pre-K from Four Seasons Early Learning Academy in Hickory Creek, TX
Starting Kindergarten at Sam Houston Elementary in Denton ISD.
Melody Werner
Kellan, age 4, First Faith Preschool and Kindergarten in Mansfield
Jerry and Dee Cole
Name: Carsyn Cole
Age: 5
School: The Children’s Courtyard of Alliance
Grade: Advanced Pre-Kindergarten
We’re so proud!