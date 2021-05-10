Power Restored After 18-Wheeler Hits Powerline, Causes Accident

Roads are back open and power has been restored after an 18-wheeler hit a powerline electrocuting two people in Fort Worth according to Lake Worth police.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. when an 18-wheeler struck an overhead powerline at 7600 Jacksboro Hwy and Surfside Drive in a construction zone and electrocuted the driver and another man in the 18-wheeler.

The powerline went on to hit another vehicle causing it to go off the road, according to Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian.

State Highway 199 lanes were closed in both directions due to the accident.

‼️‼️ MAJOR ACCIDENT / POWER OUTAGE‼️‼️



7600 Jacksboro Hwy @ Surfside Dr (think the ‘BINGO’ sign). ALL LANES OF SH199 ARE CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC from Hodgkins/Foster in Lake Worth to Confederate Park Rd in Lakeside.



Construction equipment contacted live power-lines also MVA. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) May 10, 2021

The condition of the two men in the 18-wheeler is unknown but are expected to be okay. They did sustain serious electrical burns.

Oncor was on the scene and removed the live wire from the road.

The powerline was fixed and the power has been restored.

Roads are expected to open Monday afternoon.