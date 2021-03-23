Potential Carjacking Ends With Crash Into Fort Worth Home

Hurst police say they are investigating a potential carjacking case after a man stole a vehicle with one passenger inside Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Sotogrande Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hurst police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Upon arrival one individual, a 44-year-old man told officers that his silver Dodge Journey SUV had been stolen with a 23-year-old woman inside, police said.

The man reportedly told police that he was in the driver's seat with the vehicle in park when an individual jumped in the backseat and threatened him with a gun and a knife.

The man said he fought over the gun and sustained minor injuries to his hands as a result, police said.

The man was reportedly forced out of the car by the individual who took over the driver's seat and drove away with the woman still in the passenger seat.

Hurst police said they immediately sent out a call to other stations nearby describing the car theft and the circumstances, leading to Fort Worth police spotting the suspect and the vehicle at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Ederville Road in Fort Worth.

As the officer approached, the individual who had stolen the car began to flee, according to police. The short car chase ended in a crash as the Dodge Journey crashed into a home in the 3400 block of Meadowbrook.

Police said the suspect got out of the car and began to try to get away on foot prior to arrest.

The police identified the man who had stolen the car as 43-year-old Patrick DeShawn Woodard who was arrested and taken to the Hurst jail. Woodard was charged for aggravated kidnapping and evading.

It was not clear if Woodard has obtained an attorney.

The woman in the car was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries as a result of the car crash.

Police determined that all individuals involved knew each other and the incident could be related to a domestic disturbance.