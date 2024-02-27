Possible road rage shooting reported near Southwest High School in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police are investigating a report of a possible road rage shooting near Southwest High School Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate two people were shot near the school along the 4100 block of Altamesa Boulevard.

Fort Worth Police said there is no evidence yet to suggest the shooting was connected to the school or students and the school is not currently on lockdown.

No information has been confirmed about the victims or the motive behind the shooting.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.