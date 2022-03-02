Portillo's Opens First Location in The Colony

Hot Dog! Windy City's favorite Portillo's announced Tuesday it's making its way to The Colony this fall.

Known for its signature menu items of unrivaled Chicago street food, guests can expect to enjoy Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers, and Portillo's Famous Chocolate Cake.

Foodies can find the new location at the intersection of Highway 121 and Destination Drive in The Colony.

"Texas is the Number 1 state for our shipping business, and we've had fans asking us to bring a brick-and-mortar restaurant there for years," Michael Osanloo, Portillo's President & CEO. "We're investing in the right people and the right real estate to make this restaurant a home run for them."

Portillo's unique design style, the new restaurant will incorporate elements of the surrounding community as part of its décor, including a vintage Toyota vehicle on-site as a non to Toyota's North American headquarters.

"We are very excited to welcome this iconic brand to Grandscape," said Jeff Lind, President of Grandscape. "Our mission continues to be creating a destination unlike any other, offering brands that are often first to the market while creating a one-of-a-kind visitor experience."

Fans are invited to sign up for the chance to attend a free sneak peek training meal prior to opening at www.portillos.com/colony.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

To celebrate their newest location, Portillo's will also hold a Texas-themed trivia sweepstakes in which guests can answer themed questions for the chance to win Portillos for a year.

For more information on these Portillo's and the sweepstakes, visit portillos.com.