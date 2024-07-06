Popular TikToker charged in North Texas shooting, woman hospitalized

A woman is fighting for her life, and a man is behind bars following a shooting that happened overnight in the Flower Mound area of North Texas.

Officers with the Flower Mound Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Flower Mound Road around 12:49 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman lying on the ground outside a vehicle in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The victim, from Double Oak, was critically injured by gunfire, and she was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Flower Mound police, 28-year-old Ladarius Brownlee of Northlake was still on the scene when officers arrived. After being identified as the suspect, Brownlee was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Flower Mound Police Ladarius Brownlee, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting left a 28-year-old woman critically injured on Saturday, July 6, in Flower Mound, Texas.

Brownlee, known online as denoandzahra and denotatted, has over 100,000 followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting, but authorities did say additional charges against Brownlee are pending. Officers also did not tell the relationship between Brownlee and the victim.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Flower Mound Police Department tip line at 972.874.3307.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.