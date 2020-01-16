Arlington

Police Searching for 2 Men Who Broke Into Car Wash Coin Machine

Arlington police are searching for two people who are suspected of trying to take coins from a car wash.

Earlier in January, two people went to a car wash in the 2200 block of Pioneer Parkway and tried to get the coin machine from the business. They weren't able to get any of the coins, but left a mess and several hundred dollars worth of damage, police said.

Surveillance video captured what the suspects look like.

One is described as a white man about 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots.

The other man is described as a Hispanic man about 6-feet-tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black zip hoodie with a hood, blue jeans and brown shoes.

The truck was a maroon Ford F150 with a mounted metal toolbox and blue tailgate, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trinh at 817-459-5805. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

