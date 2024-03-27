Police search for suspects after grandmother shot to death in her Cedar Hill home

On a quiet street, evidence markers still dot the front of the Cedar Hill home where bullets pierced the front windows early Tuesday morning, claiming the life of 45-year-old LaCrecia Thomas.

“Everybody always gravitated to her because she was so fun to be around, and she was the person who kept all of us together,” said James Keys.

Keys grew up alongside Thomas in a big family from West Dallas. He said his cousin was both the family’s magnet and glue.

Two days after her death, he’s struggling to understand why anyone would want her dead.

“If I had a problem. I could talk to her. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be hard. Like I need to reach out now and can’t,” he said.

Cedar Hill Police said neighbors heard several gunshots near the home on Bailey Drive around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday before a car was seen leaving the area.

Several other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Brittany Williams, another cousin, said that included her one-year-old baby boy. Thomas offered to take him in after Williams lost custody.

“She just took in my son, and, you know, she loved him like he was our own,” said Williams.

“She allowed me to see him whenever I wanted. Even when I couldn’t make it out there, she would go out of her way to make sure I got pictures and videos and was involved in all doctor’s appointments. She was such a great person. She offered help to anybody who needed it.”

As police continue to search for those responsible, both Keys and Williams believe someone has the information that could lead to an arrest.

“I think someone knows something,” said Keys.

“You didn’t only take somebody that I was still getting to know. You took my son’s mom. She was basically his mom,” said Williams.

While it won’t ease the pain of her loss, they believe an arrest will provide a sense of justice for those Thomas leaves behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Hill Police.